WATCH: Exree Loe Previews Oklahoma

West Virginia linebacker Exree Loe discusses his return from injury

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-6, 1-5) welcome the Oklahoma Sooners (5-4, 2-4) this Saturday at Noon with the action broadcasting on FS1. 

Oklahoma preview

Linebacker Exree Loe sat with the media during the program's weekly press conference and talked about his last season as a Mountaineers, returning from injury and more. 

