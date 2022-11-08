WATCH: Exree Loe Previews Oklahoma
West Virginia linebacker Exree Loe discusses his return from injury
The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-6, 1-5) welcome the Oklahoma Sooners (5-4, 2-4) this Saturday at Noon with the action broadcasting on FS1.
Linebacker Exree Loe sat with the media during the program's weekly press conference and talked about his last season as a Mountaineers, returning from injury and more.
