WATCH: Graham Harrell Previews Oklahoma

West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell talks about the offensive struggles

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-6, 1-5) welcome the Oklahoma Sooners (5-4, 2-4) this Saturday at Noon with the action broadcasting on FS1. 

Oklahoma preview

Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell sat with the media during the program's weekly press conference and talked about the offense's poor performance at Iowa State, JT Daniels bad day, previews the Oklahoma defense and more. 

