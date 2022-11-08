WATCH: Graham Harrell Previews Oklahoma

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-6, 1-5) welcome the Oklahoma Sooners (5-4, 2-4) this Saturday at Noon with the action broadcasting on FS1.

Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell sat with the media during the program's weekly press conference and talked about the offense's poor performance at Iowa State, JT Daniels bad day, previews the Oklahoma defense and more.

WATCH: Neal Brown Previews Oklahoma

WATCH: Jordan Lesley Previews Oklahoma

WATCH: Justin Johnson Jr. Previews Oklahoma

GET YOUR WVU TICKETS HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly