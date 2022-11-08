WATCH: Justin Johnson Jr. Previews Oklahoma

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-6, 1-5) welcome the Oklahoma Sooners (5-4, 2-4) this Saturday at Noon with the action broadcasting on FS1.

Running back Justin Johnson Jr. sat with the media during the program's weekly press conference and talked about stepping in for an injury-plagued room, previewed the Oklahoma defense and more.

WATCH: Neal Brown Previews Oklahoma

WATCH: Graham Harrell Previews Oklahoma

WATCH: Jordan Lesley Previews Oklahoma

WATCH: Exree Loe Previews Oklahoma

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly