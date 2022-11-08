Skip to main content

WATCH: Justin Johnson Jr. Previews Oklahoma

West Virginia running back Justin Johnson Jr. discusses his increase in playing time

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-6, 1-5) welcome the Oklahoma Sooners (5-4, 2-4) this Saturday at Noon with the action broadcasting on FS1. 

Oklahoma preview

Running back Justin Johnson Jr. sat with the media during the program's weekly press conference and talked about stepping in for an injury-plagued room, previewed the Oklahoma defense and more. 

WATCH: Neal Brown Previews Oklahoma 

WATCH: Graham Harrell Previews Oklahoma

WATCH: Jordan Lesley Previews Oklahoma

WATCH: Exree Loe Previews Oklahoma

