WATCH: Neal Brown Previews Oklahoma
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown chats about the state of the program, the offensive woes, previews Oklahoma and more.
The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-6, 1-5) welcome the Oklahoma Sooners (5-4, 2-4) this Saturday at Noon with the action broadcasting on FS1.
WVU head coach Neal Brown sat with the media during his weekly press conference and recapped the Iowa State loss, provided an injury updated, quarterback JT Daniels rough outing, understanding fan frustration, and more.
