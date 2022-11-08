WATCH: Wil Schoonover Talks His Journey to WVU

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-6, 1-5) welcome the Oklahoma Sooners (5-4, 2-4) this Saturday at Noon with the action broadcasting on FS1.

Linebacker Will Schoonover sat with the media and talked about his enlistment into the army, his path to Morgantown, and more.

WATCH: Neal Brown Previews Oklahoma

WATCH: Graham Harrell Previews Oklahoma

WATCH: Jordan Lesley Previews Oklahoma

WATCH: Justin Johnson Jr. Previews Oklahoma

WATCH: Exree Loe Previews Oklahoma

GET YOUR WVU TICKETS HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly