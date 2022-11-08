Skip to main content

WATCH: Wil Schoonover Talks His Journey to WVU

West Virginia linebacker Wil Schoonover reflects on his path to WVU

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-6, 1-5) welcome the Oklahoma Sooners (5-4, 2-4) this Saturday at Noon with the action broadcasting on FS1. 

Oklahoma preview

Linebacker Will Schoonover sat with the media and talked about his enlistment into the army, his path to Morgantown, and more. 

