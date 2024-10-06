WATCH: Jahiem White Oklahoma State Postgame Press Conference
West Virginia University running back Jahiem White talks about the Mountaineers rushing attack
The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-2, 2-0) racked up 389 rushing yards in the win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-3, 0-3) Saturday evening 38-14.
Running back Jahiem White met with the media following the game and discussed his season-high 154 rushing yards, the WVU rushing attack breaking out with 389 yards and more.
