WATCH: Garrett Greene Oklahoma State Postgame Press Conference
West Virginia University quarterback Garrett Greene gives his thoughts on the win over Oklahoma State
The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-2, 2-0) racked up 389 rushing yards in the win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-3, 0-3) Saturday evening 38-14.
Quarterback Garrett Greene sat with the media following the win and discussed his injury, the running game and more.
