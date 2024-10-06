Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Neal Brown Oklahoma State Postgame Press Conference

West Virginia University head coach Neal Brown Oklahoma State postgame press conference

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-2, 2-0) racked up 389 rushing yards in the win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-3, 0-3) Saturday evening 38-14.

Head coach Neal Brown met with the media following the game and gave his thoughts on all three phases of the game, Jahiem White's season high 158 yards, gaining momentum and more.

