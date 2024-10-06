WATCH: Josiah Trotter Oklahoma State Postgame Press Conference
West Virginia University linebacker Josiah Trotter discusses the defense's performance
The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-2, 2-0) racked up 389 rushing yards in the win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-3, 0-3) Saturday evening 38-14.
Linebacker Josiah Trotter sat with the media following the game and gave a walkthrough of his interceptions, slowing down Ollie Gordon II and more.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WATCH: Neal Brown Oklahoma State Postgame
WATCH: Garrett Greene Oklahoma State Postgame Press Conference
WATCH: Jahiem White Oklahoma State Postgame Press Conference
Published |Modified