Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Josiah Trotter Oklahoma State Postgame Press Conference

West Virginia University linebacker Josiah Trotter discusses the defense's performance

Christopher Hall

Josiah Trotter Oklahoma State postgame.mp4
Josiah Trotter Oklahoma State postgame.mp4 /

The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-2, 2-0) racked up 389 rushing yards in the win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-3, 0-3) Saturday evening 38-14.

Linebacker Josiah Trotter sat with the media following the game and gave a walkthrough of his interceptions, slowing down Ollie Gordon II and more.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

WATCH: Neal Brown Oklahoma State Postgame

WATCH: Garrett Greene Oklahoma State Postgame Press Conference

WATCH: Jahiem White Oklahoma State Postgame Press Conference

Published |Modified
Christopher Hall
CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Football