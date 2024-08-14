WATCH: Jeff Koonz Fall Camp Day 12 Press Conference
West Virginia University inside linebackers and special teams coordinator Jeff Koonz details the improvements on special teams and at inside linebacker
The West Virginia University football program held its 12th fall practice of fall camp Wednesday afternoon.
Inside linebackers and special teams coordinator Jeff Koonz met with the media following the afternoon practice session gave some insight on the evolution of the special teams, the talent of sophomore linebacker Josiah Trotter, depth at inside linebacker and more.
