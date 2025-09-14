WATCH: Mountaineers Sing 'Country Roads' Following the OT Win Over Pitt
The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) came back from 10 points down in the fourth quarter and captured an overtime win over the Pitt Panthers (2-1) Saturday evening 31-24.
WVU Game Notes
- Saturday’s game marked the 108th edition of the Backyard Brawl.
- The Mountaineers are now 42-63-3 all-time against the Panthers
- With the win, Rich Rodriguez is now the second-winningest coach at WVU with 62 all-time wins
-The win also marks the fourth in a row at home against Pitt.
- West Virginia scored 17 unanswered points, including 10 in the final 5:03 .of regulation, to win the game.
- Saturday’s game marked the first overtime contest for the Mountaineers since Sept. 10, 2022, vs. Kansas
- The Mountaineers have held their opponents to three-and-outs on the opening drive of every game so far this season
- Since 2019, the Mountaineers have recorded at least one sack in a game 66 times
- Additionally, WVU’s defense has now recorded multiple sacks in 15 of the last 21 games
- WVU’s defense held Pitt to 46 yards on the ground, marking the second this season it has held an opponent to fewer than 100 yards rushing
- WVU has recorded at least four tackles for loss in 32 out of the last 37 games
- The Mountaineers have now recorded a rushing touchdown in 49 out of the last 54 games
- Since 2019, WVU has reached 100 yards on the ground 48 times
- During that time, the Mountaineers are 34-14 when rushing for at least 100 yards
- Furthermore, West Virginia recorded 174 yards rushing and has now surpassed 140 yards on the ground in 29 of the last 32 games.
TE GRAYSON BARNES
- Scored his first touchdown as a Mountaineer on a 2-yard, game- tying reception in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.
- Also hauled in a 34-yard catch to help propel the game-tying drive.
- Finished with five receptions for 58 yards.
RB TYE EDWARDS
- Tallied his first score as a Mountaineer with a 12-yard rushing TD in the second quarter.
- Added his second TD in the third quarter on a 1-yard scamper.
- Scored a 1-yard rushing TD, his third of the game, in overtime to help seal the win.
- Became the first Mountaineer to score three rushing TDs in a game since QB Garrett Greene vs. Cincinnati on Nov. 18, 2023.
- Additionally, he is the first running back to do so since CJ Donaldson Jr. on Sept. 17, 2022 vs. Towson.
- Finished with 141 yards on 25 attempts, including a long of 27.
- First 100-yard rusher for the Mountaineers this season.