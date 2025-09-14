Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Mountaineers Sing 'Country Roads' Following the OT Win Over Pitt

The Mountaineers take the Backyard Brawl and participate in one of the greatest traditions in college football

The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) came back from 10 points down in the fourth quarter and captured an overtime win over the Pitt Panthers (2-1) Saturday evening 31-24.

WVU Game Notes

- Saturday’s game marked the 108th edition of the Backyard Brawl.

- The Mountaineers are now 42-63-3 all-time against the Panthers

- With the win, Rich Rodriguez is now the second-winningest coach at WVU with 62 all-time wins

-The win also marks the fourth in a row at home against Pitt.

- West Virginia scored 17 unanswered points, including 10 in the final 5:03 .of regulation, to win the game.

- Saturday’s game marked the first overtime contest for the Mountaineers since Sept. 10, 2022, vs. Kansas

- The Mountaineers have held their opponents to three-and-outs on the opening drive of every game so far this season

- Since 2019, the Mountaineers have recorded at least one sack in a game 66 times

- Additionally, WVU’s defense has now recorded multiple sacks in 15 of the last 21 games

- WVU’s defense held Pitt to 46 yards on the ground, marking the second this season it has held an opponent to fewer than 100 yards rushing

- WVU has recorded at least four tackles for loss in 32 out of the last 37 games

- The Mountaineers have now recorded a rushing touchdown in 49 out of the last 54 games

- Since 2019, WVU has reached 100 yards on the ground 48 times

- During that time, the Mountaineers are 34-14 when rushing for at least 100 yards

- Furthermore, West Virginia recorded 174 yards rushing and has now surpassed 140 yards on the ground in 29 of the last 32 games.

TE GRAYSON BARNES

- Scored his first touchdown as a Mountaineer on a 2-yard, game- tying reception in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

- Also hauled in a 34-yard catch to help propel the game-tying drive.

- Finished with five receptions for 58 yards.

RB TYE EDWARDS

- Tallied his first score as a Mountaineer with a 12-yard rushing TD in the second quarter.

- Added his second TD in the third quarter on a 1-yard scamper.

- Scored a 1-yard rushing TD, his third of the game, in overtime to help seal the win.

- Became the first Mountaineer to score three rushing TDs in a game since QB Garrett Greene vs. Cincinnati on Nov. 18, 2023.

- Additionally, he is the first running back to do so since CJ Donaldson Jr. on Sept. 17, 2022 vs. Towson.

- Finished with 141 yards on 25 attempts, including a long of 27.

- First 100-yard rusher for the Mountaineers this season.

