WATCH: Mountaineers Sing 'Country Roads' Following the Win Against Robert Morris
The West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0) handled the Robert Morris Colonials (0-1) Saturday afternoon 45-3 to open the 2025 season.
The Mountaineers racked up 625 yards of total offense, rushing for 393 and put up 232 through the air.
Nicco Marchiol was an efficient 17-20 for 224 yards, highlighted by a 46-yard touchdown pass to receiver Cam Vaughn.
Jahiem White rushed for 56-yard in the first half before registering a pair of second half touchdowns and ending the afternoon with 93 yards and two touchdowns.
Cam Vaughn hauled in seven receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown.
The Mountaineer defense held Robert Morris to 123 total yards of offense and forced two Colonial turnovers, producing eight tackles for a loss and four sacks.
Linebacker Chase Wilson led the team with six tackles, including 1.5 tackles for a loss and a sack.
Defensive linemen Hammond Russell IV recorded a team-high 2.5 sacks and finished the game with four tackles.
WVU Postgame Notes vs. Robert Morris
- Saturday’s game marked the first-ever meeting between West Virginia and Robert Morris
- The Mountaineers are now 1-0 all-time against the Colonials
- Saturday’s contest marked the first of the second Rich Rodriguez era
- Rodriguez’s career record at WVU now improves to 61-26, moving him into a tie for second place in career wins at West Virginia
- Sixty-two players saw action for the first time at WVU, including 10 who made their collegiate debuts.
- West Virginia has now scored a touchdown in its opening drive in five of the last seven games dating back to Sept. 7, 2024
- WVU finished with 625 total yards of offense, marking the first time the offense has eclipsed 600 yards since Nov. 18, 2023 vs. Cincinnati
- WVU did not allow Robert Morris to score a touchdown in the game, marking the first time the defense has not allowed a TD since Sept. 16, 2023.
- The Mountaineer defense held Robert Morris to 123 total yards of offense, the first time WVU has held an opponent to fewer than 200 yards since Sept. 17, 2022 vs. Towson.
- West Virginia has forced a turnover (five fumbles, two interceptions) in five of the last six games
- WVU has recorded at least four tackles for loss in 29 out of the last 34 games
- West Virginia has scored at least one rushing touchdown in 46 of the last 50 games
- West Virginia has reached 100 yards on the ground 46 times since 2019
- WVU has eclipsed at least 140 rushing yards in 27 of the last 29 games, dating back to 2022
- West Virginia has now produced 34 games with 400 or more yards of total offense since 2019
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
The History of Lee Corso’s WVU Picks: Four Games, Four Brutal Losses
The Prodigal Son Returns: Rich Rodriguez Makes His Official Return to WVU Football 18 Years Later
Ohio Just Gave WVU a Big Warning Sign in Their Thriller vs Rutgers