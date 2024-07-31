Mountaineers Now

WATCH: Neal Brown 2024 Fall Camp Day 1

West Virginia University football head coach Neal Brown addresses the media following the first day of fall camp

The West Virginia University football program held its first practice of fall camp Wednesday morning.

Head coach Neal Brown sat with the media following the morning practice session and gave some insight on the team as they prepare for the upcoming season, provided an injury update, discussed incorporating the recent technology in college football and more.

