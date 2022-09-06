WATCH: Neal Brown Previews Kansas
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown looks ahead to the Big 12 Conference opener versus Kansas
The West Virginia University Mountaineers are looking to bounce back this Saturday against the Kansas Jayhawks in the Big 12 opener.
Head coach Neal Brown met with the media during his weekly press conference and recapped the Pitt loss, previewed Kansas, injuries update and CJ Donaldson's performance.
You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly