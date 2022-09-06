Skip to main content

WATCH: Neal Brown Previews Kansas

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown looks ahead to the Big 12 Conference opener versus Kansas

The West Virginia University Mountaineers are looking to bounce back this Saturday against the Kansas Jayhawks in the Big 12 opener. 

Head coach Neal Brown met with the media during his weekly press conference and recapped the Pitt loss, previewed Kansas, injuries update and CJ Donaldson's performance.

