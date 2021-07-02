Sports Illustrated home
Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting WVU's 2021 Bandit Order

A look how the bandit position may shake out for the Mountaineers this fall.
Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking a look at each position group and giving our way-too-early depth chart projections. Today, we move onto the bandits.

Starter - Jared Bartlett

I may have Bartlett slated as the starter here but I would not be taken by surprise if it ended up being VanDarius Cowan. Really, the two are so close in comparison that they will likely split time until one emerges as the leader. Bartlett tallied 19 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks in 10 games a year ago. He showed major improvement in all facets of his game from 2019 to 2020 and I would expect a similar jump yet again this fall.

Backup - VanDarius Cowan

Everyone has been waiting for the moment to see VanDarius Cowan completely healthy for more than just a game here and there. He has dealt with a couple of knee injuries since arriving in Morgantown, yet his potential is still through the roof. If he is able to stay on the field and have a monster year, he will play his way into the 2022 NFL Draft.

3rd string - Eddie Watkins

Watkins is a work in progress but boy, does he know how to wreak havoc in the backfield. With Bartlett and Cowan in front of him, he won't be rushed into action. The future is bright for Watkins but it still may be another year before we really see him blossom into a bigger role for the WVU defense. 

