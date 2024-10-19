West Virginia's Defense Likely 'Down a Couple of Guys' Against Kansas State
West Virginia is nearing its second and final bye week of the 2024 season, but has to get through a couple of more games before catching its breath one last time. In the meantime, the Mountaineers will have to fight through some injuries that have popped up over the last couple of weeks to some key players.
Earlier in the week, WVU head coach Neal Brown mentioned that defensive lineman T.J. Jackson and safety Aubrey Burks would probably be considered questionable for tonight's game against Kansas State. Thursday night on his radio show at Kegler's, Brown briefly discussed the latest on the injury front but didn't want to get into the specifics of who would be out.
WVU injury situation
"We're going to have a couple guys that I think are going to miss the game. Not going to mention them on the show here because I don't think it does any good and it can only help our opponent. But we'll miss a couple guys defensively.
"Offensively, (wide receiver) Jaden Bray will miss this week again with an injury. We'll kind of re-evaluate him next week. But should be close to full strength offensively. Defensively we're going to be down a couple guys, but when people get hurt we hate it for the individual that's injured but it's also a tremendous opportunity for the next person.
"The expectation is whoever steps up and plays that they'll be just as productive in that role. Excited for some guys that are going to get some opportunities to increase their role.
K-State injury situation
"I'm sure Kansas State's going to have some guys down too. They've played a tough schedule as well. If you look at who they've played and some of the travel they've had, they probably haven't played the high-ranked teams like we have but they've play a bunch of quality people and they've played some real physical games like we have."
If West Virginia is indeed without T.J. Jackson, that's a massive loss for the defensive line. Jackson has been the most productive player in WVU's front seven since he entered the starting lineup and ranks 10th in the country in tackles for loss despite not starting the first two games of the year.
The Mountaineers are still without Edward Vesterinen, so that d-line group is starting to get a bit thin. A few weeks back, Brown said true freshman Elijah Kinsler would be the next man up if any other injuries occurred. The 6'3", 260-pounder from Oradell, New Jersey has appeared in just two games this season and has made one tackle.
West Virginia and Kansas State will kick the ball off at 7:30 p.m. EST on FOX.
