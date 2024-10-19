Mountaineers Now

Gameday Guide: West Virginia vs. Kansas State

Everything you need to know ahead of the Week 8 matchup between the Mountaineers and Wildcats.

Do you want all the information for today's game in one place? Here you go.

Below are several links to stories that relate to this week's matchup between West Virginia and Kansas State. Click on the title to go to that article. To return back to the Gameday Guide, click the "back" or "return" button on your device.

GAME INFO

How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. No. 17 Kansas State

FOX Broadcast Team Announced for West Virginia vs. Kansas State

WVU Reveals Uniform Combo for Kansas State Game

THE MATCHUP

Two Key WVU Defensive Starters 'Questionable' for Kansas State Game

West Virginia WR Jaden Bray Ruled Out vs. Kansas State

What Chris Klieman Said About Neal Brown and West Virginia

WVU Opponent Breakdown: Scouting the Kansas State Wildcats

PREDICTIONS

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs. Kansas State

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Kansas State

Expert Pick: Phil Steele Makes Strong Prediction for WVU vs. Kansas State

College Football 25 Simulation: WVU vs. Kansas State

ESPN's FPI Predictor Can't Seem to Get Accurate Read on West Virginia vs. Kansas State

FEATURES

Swing and a Miss: Neal Brown's Strange Message to WVU Fans is Not Going Over Well

The Million Dollar Question: Why Does WVU Keep Falling Flat on the Big Stage?

Neal Brown Address the Elephant in the Room, Clears Up Poorly Delivered Message

Neal Brown is Cautious of Being 'Overly Critical' of Brandon Yates

Believe It or Not, West Virginia Can Go on a Run - Here's Why

Pat Narduzzi Trolls Neal Brown with 'Nice Weather' and 'Did We Enjoy It' Tweet

Pat McAfee Reacts to Neal Brown's Bizarre Message to WVU Fans

Nicco Marchiol Just Might Factor in at QB Down the Stretch for WVU

Big 12 Power Rankings Week 8

Bowl Projections for West Virginia Entering Week 8

Big 12 Score Predictions for Week 8

SHOWS

Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Kansas State Preview + Prediction

Between The Eers: How WVU Beats Kansas State

Between The Eers: Failing to Read the Room

PRESS CONFERENCES

Neal Brown K-State Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Jordan Lesley K-State Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Chad Scott K-State Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Ty French K-State Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Treylan Davis K-State Preview Press Conference

WATCH: Nick Malone K-State Preview Press Conference

