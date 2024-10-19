Gameday Guide: West Virginia vs. Kansas State
Do you want all the information for today's game in one place? Here you go.
Below are several links to stories that relate to this week's matchup between West Virginia and Kansas State. Click on the title to go to that article. To return back to the Gameday Guide, click the "back" or "return" button on your device.
GAME INFO
How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. No. 17 Kansas State
FOX Broadcast Team Announced for West Virginia vs. Kansas State
WVU Reveals Uniform Combo for Kansas State Game
THE MATCHUP
Two Key WVU Defensive Starters 'Questionable' for Kansas State Game
West Virginia WR Jaden Bray Ruled Out vs. Kansas State
What Chris Klieman Said About Neal Brown and West Virginia
WVU Opponent Breakdown: Scouting the Kansas State Wildcats
PREDICTIONS
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs. Kansas State
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Kansas State
Expert Pick: Phil Steele Makes Strong Prediction for WVU vs. Kansas State
College Football 25 Simulation: WVU vs. Kansas State
ESPN's FPI Predictor Can't Seem to Get Accurate Read on West Virginia vs. Kansas State
FEATURES
Swing and a Miss: Neal Brown's Strange Message to WVU Fans is Not Going Over Well
The Million Dollar Question: Why Does WVU Keep Falling Flat on the Big Stage?
Neal Brown Address the Elephant in the Room, Clears Up Poorly Delivered Message
Neal Brown is Cautious of Being 'Overly Critical' of Brandon Yates
Believe It or Not, West Virginia Can Go on a Run - Here's Why
Pat Narduzzi Trolls Neal Brown with 'Nice Weather' and 'Did We Enjoy It' Tweet
Pat McAfee Reacts to Neal Brown's Bizarre Message to WVU Fans
Nicco Marchiol Just Might Factor in at QB Down the Stretch for WVU
Bowl Projections for West Virginia Entering Week 8
Big 12 Score Predictions for Week 8
SHOWS
Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Kansas State Preview + Prediction
Between The Eers: How WVU Beats Kansas State
Between The Eers: Failing to Read the Room
PRESS CONFERENCES
Neal Brown K-State Preview Press Conference
WATCH: Jordan Lesley K-State Preview Press Conference
WATCH: Chad Scott K-State Preview Press Conference
WATCH: Ty French K-State Preview Press Conference
WATCH: Treylan Davis K-State Preview Press Conference