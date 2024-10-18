Expert Pick: Phil Steele Makes Strong Prediction for WVU vs. Kansas State
For the second straight Saturday, the West Virginia Mountaineers will be playing under the lights on a national stage against a ranked opponent. Recent history says this is not a great situation lined up for the Mountaineers, but not all hope is lost.
How so?
Well, on this morning's episode of In the Gun (which you can watch above), college football expert Phil Steele gave his analysis of this week's matchup with the Wildcats and you'll like what he had to say.
Steele on WVU:
“So far this year, West Virginia’s played six games. Now, the teams they’ve lost to - Penn State, unbeaten. Pittsburgh, unbeaten. Iowa State, unbeaten. They’ve got some pretty tough losses. And in those games I was sort of wishy washy as saying they were going to be good, close games. The other games, I’ve had West Virginia. I liked West Virginia over Oklahoma State, over Kansas, over Albany.
WVU vs. Kansas State:
"Guess what? I like West Virginia this week. I think it’s a good situation. They are at home. I thought they played a really good game against Iowa State, especially in the first half. It’s a game where a couple of turnovers probably turned that game around, missed field goal, things like that.
“Kansas State’s coming off a big game at Colorado late at night and now they’ve got to travel again across the country to West Virginia. I wasn’t blown away by Kansas State in the Tulane game. I wasn’t blown away by Kansas State in the BYU game.
"And this is one where I think two teams are fairly close, the situation really favors West Virginia, I’ll take West Virginia at home this week. I like the Mountaineers, much like I liked them against Oklahoma State, Kansas, and Albany.
"I’m taking West Virginia this week and I think they have an impressive performance.”
Good news Phil?
So far this season, Phil has been perfect when taking a side in West Virginia games. He had a play on the Mountaineers against Albany, Kansas, and Oklahoma State, as mentioned above, and went 3-0 with those picks. If that trend continues, the Mountaineers will push their record to a game back over .500 and to 3-1 in Big 12 Conference play.
As difficult as it may be for Mountaineer fans to put last week's loss or Neal Brown's Monday comments behind them, there is still a lot to be excited about entering this weekend's game.
As I detailed in another article earlier in the week, the slate sets up pretty nicely for WVU after this week. It's going to be a dogfight each Saturday, but there is a path for the Mountaineers if they can take care of business at home this weekend.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
How to Watch West Virginia vs. Charleston
WVU Reveals Uniform Combo for Kansas State Game
Pat Narduzzi Trolls Neal Brown with 'Nice Weather' and 'Did We Enjoy It' Tweet
Believe It or Not, West Virginia Can Go on a Run - Here's Why