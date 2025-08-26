Mountaineers Now

BREAKING: West Virginia & Alabama Cancel Home-and-Home Series, New Games Added

As expected, the series with Bama is off the books.

Schuyler Callihan

Aug 30, 2014; Atlanta, GA, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Rushel Shell (7) runs against Alabama Crimson Tide running back Kenyan Drake (17) on a kick off during the third quarter of the 2014 Chick-fil-a kickoff game at Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images
Tuesday afternoon, West Virginia announced that they have mutually agreed to cancel the home-and-home football series with Alabama, which was slated to begin next year. The first game would have been next September in Morgantown, with the trip to Tuscaloosa taking place in 2027.

“This scheduling philosophy has proven to be successful across college football. It aligns our football program with its competition in terms of potential postseason opportunities and advancement,” WVU Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker said. “I am also aware of the importance of a seventh home game in 2027 for our fans and the huge economic impact it brings to our state, city and tourism division,” Baker added. “Visitors coming to West Virginia are not only critical for state tourism, but also to our local economy.”

This move was expected, considering the SEC's recent decision to move to a nine-game conference schedule beginning next fall.

WVU also added that it has replaced the two games against Alabama with a pair of home games. On Sept. 5, 2026, the Mountaineers will host Coastal Carolina, and on Sept. 4th, 2027, Southern Miss will come to Morgantown.

WVU's updated 2026 non-conference slate

9/5 vs. Coastal Carolina

9/12 vs. UT Martin

9/19 vs. Virginia (Charlotte, NC)

WVU's updated 2027 non-conference slate

9/4 vs. Southern Miss

9/11 vs. VMI

9/18 vs. Ohio

While playing Alabama would have certainly drawn a lot of attention and an obviously sold-out crowd, it gives the Mountaineers a better chance of entering the Big 12 schedule in each of the next two years with a better record.

WVU has played two non-conference Power Four opponents for several years, making it one of the few programs in all of college football to play 11 of its 12 games against Power Four foes. That's not a schedule philosophy that creates and/or sustains success. No one else does it. In fact, many programs are starting to schedule as favorably as possible. Just look at Indiana, for example. This move also means WVU will open up the 2027 season with three straight home games.

