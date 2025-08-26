BREAKING: West Virginia & Alabama Cancel Home-and-Home Series, New Games Added
Tuesday afternoon, West Virginia announced that they have mutually agreed to cancel the home-and-home football series with Alabama, which was slated to begin next year. The first game would have been next September in Morgantown, with the trip to Tuscaloosa taking place in 2027.
“This scheduling philosophy has proven to be successful across college football. It aligns our football program with its competition in terms of potential postseason opportunities and advancement,” WVU Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker said. “I am also aware of the importance of a seventh home game in 2027 for our fans and the huge economic impact it brings to our state, city and tourism division,” Baker added. “Visitors coming to West Virginia are not only critical for state tourism, but also to our local economy.”
This move was expected, considering the SEC's recent decision to move to a nine-game conference schedule beginning next fall.
WVU also added that it has replaced the two games against Alabama with a pair of home games. On Sept. 5, 2026, the Mountaineers will host Coastal Carolina, and on Sept. 4th, 2027, Southern Miss will come to Morgantown.
WVU's updated 2026 non-conference slate
9/5 vs. Coastal Carolina
9/12 vs. UT Martin
9/19 vs. Virginia (Charlotte, NC)
WVU's updated 2027 non-conference slate
9/4 vs. Southern Miss
9/11 vs. VMI
9/18 vs. Ohio
While playing Alabama would have certainly drawn a lot of attention and an obviously sold-out crowd, it gives the Mountaineers a better chance of entering the Big 12 schedule in each of the next two years with a better record.
WVU has played two non-conference Power Four opponents for several years, making it one of the few programs in all of college football to play 11 of its 12 games against Power Four foes. That's not a schedule philosophy that creates and/or sustains success. No one else does it. In fact, many programs are starting to schedule as favorably as possible. Just look at Indiana, for example. This move also means WVU will open up the 2027 season with three straight home games.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Quick Hits: Position Battles, Anticipated Return, Robinson's Status + More
Jimmori Robinson Remains Sidelined as WVU Awaits Clarity on Eligibility Ruling
Rich Rodriguez Gave WVU QB Max Brown a Compliment No One Expected
Rich Rodriguez Just Dropped a Stunner About Freshman QB Scotty Fox
Jeff Weimer Missed Camp, but Rodriguez Thinks He’s a 'Plug-and-Play' WR