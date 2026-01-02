Kennesaw State Receiver Christian Moss on WVU’s Radar

The West Virginia University football program is looking to bolster its receiver corps as the coaching staff is arranging an official visit with Christian Moss, a transfer wide receiver from Kennesaw State, according to Pete Nakos of On3.

Moss is also working to schedule a visit with Boise State.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound receiver has spent the past two seasons with Kennesaw State. After recording 14 receptions for 203 yards and two touchdowns in nine games, including four starts, during his first season with the Owls, Moss broke out last year with 45 catches for 689 yards and two touchdowns.

Moss originally signed with Virginia Tech as part of the 2021 recruiting class. As a sophomore, he hauled in six passes for 71 yards.

A native of Kennesaw, Georgia, Moss was a three-star recruit out of high school and was ranked as the No. 81 overall prospect in the state of Georgia by ESPN.

Looking ahead to the 2026 roster, West Virginia returns a group of receivers from last season, including Jadey Bray, Christian Hamilton, Armoni Weaver, Camdon Pritchford, Cyrus Traugh, and Jordan McCants.

On the first day of the early signing period, the Mountaineers also added JUCO wide receiver Kedrick Triplett and signed Keon Hutchins, Robert Stith, Landon Drumm, Malachi Thompson, Charlie Hanafin, and Greg Wilfred as part of the 2026 recruiting class.

