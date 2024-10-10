West Virginia Coal Rush Jerseys Now Available at Team Shop
This weekend, the West Virginia Mountaineers will play host to the Iowa State Cyclones for a primetime matchup under the lights in what will be the first-ever "Coal Rush" game.
Once this game was dubbed the Coal Rush game, Mountaineer fans were eager to get their hands on the new all-black jersey that the team will be sporting on Saturday. Unfortunately, it was announced last week that online orders would not be delivered in time for the game. However, a shipment of them just arrived at the WVU team shop on Patteson drive in Morgantown.
As you can see in the above post on X, there are no player-specific jerseys available for sale in this version of the jersey at the moment.
Deputy Athletics Director for External Affairs, Matt Wells, responded to a fan's question on X, stating that the team shop does have the ability to produce jerseys with a player's name and number on the blue football jersey, as long as they have opted into the licensing program.
West Virginia and Iowa State will kick off the action at 8 p.m. EST and will be televised on FOX.
