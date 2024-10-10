Mountaineers Now

West Virginia Coal Rush Jerseys Now Available at Team Shop

The first batch of Coal Rush jerseys have made it to Morgantown just in time for the big game.

Schuyler Callihan

Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
In this story:

This weekend, the West Virginia Mountaineers will play host to the Iowa State Cyclones for a primetime matchup under the lights in what will be the first-ever "Coal Rush" game.

Once this game was dubbed the Coal Rush game, Mountaineer fans were eager to get their hands on the new all-black jersey that the team will be sporting on Saturday. Unfortunately, it was announced last week that online orders would not be delivered in time for the game. However, a shipment of them just arrived at the WVU team shop on Patteson drive in Morgantown.

As you can see in the above post on X, there are no player-specific jerseys available for sale in this version of the jersey at the moment.

Deputy Athletics Director for External Affairs, Matt Wells, responded to a fan's question on X, stating that the team shop does have the ability to produce jerseys with a player's name and number on the blue football jersey, as long as they have opted into the licensing program.

West Virginia and Iowa State will kick off the action at 8 p.m. EST and will be televised on FOX.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

WVU's O-Line Named to Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll

Will West Virginia Find Success or Struggle vs. Iowa State's Top-10 Defense?

Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Iowa State Preview + Prediction

WVU DC Jordan Lesley Made a Change and Will 'Never Go Back'

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Football