WVU's O-Line Named to Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll
West Virginia's offensive line has done a tremendous job of paving the way for the Mountaineer ground game over the past two seasons and has also been able to keep quarterback Garrett Greene clean in the pocket.
Coming off the heels of a dominating performance over Oklahoma State where the Mountaineers rushed for a season-high 389 yards, the WVU offensive line was named to the Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll.
The Joe Moore Award recognizes the best offensive line unit in college football and is presented at the end of the season.
Alabama, Army, Clemson, Iowa, Kansas State, Louisiana, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Navy, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Rutgers, SMU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas Tech, UConn, UNLV, and Western Michigan were the other o-lines who were included on the midseason honor roll.
Via Joe Moore Award Press Release:
"The Joe Moore Award voting committee judges solely on six criteria: toughness, effort, teamwork, consistency, technique, and finishing.
"Evaluations for the Midseason Honor Roll were made exclusively through weekly review of actual game film, including offensive line coach-provided cut-ups.
"After The Joe Moore Award Semifinalists and Finalists have been selected, a vote will be held to select the 2024 Winnerof the Joe Moore Award by a voting body of 200-plus members. This voting body includes all of the current O-line coaches at the Division I/FBS level, as well as former players, coaches, colleagues of Coach Moore and select, qualified media members.
"In addition to reviewing game tape every week of the season, the Joe Moore Award voting committee will later go through each of the finalists’ season-long highlight reels and multiple back-to-back quarters of game film."
