West Virginia Contacts Charlotte WR Transfer Jack Hestera
As I've stated on numerous occasions, West Virginia is not done adding talent to the wide receiver room. I am, however, surprised they haven't targeted more big, long receivers who can stretch the field and win 50/50 balls.
The most recent wide receiver transfer offer went out to Jack Hestera of Charlotte, who has a similar build to many of those already on the roster at 6'1", 185 lbs.
Hestera began his career at Colorado where caught 14 passes for 157 yards as a redshirt freshman in 2022. In his lone year with the 49ers, he hauled in 28 receptions for 349 yards, and three touchdowns. Since entering the portal, he has received offers from Houston, Nevada, Ole Miss, and Utah State in addition to West Virginia.
He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
