Zach Frazier to Rock Familiar Number with Steelers
Former West Virginia center Zach Frazier will continue to sport No. 54 in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the same number he wore for all four of his years as a Mountaineer.
Frazier became the highest drafted offensive lineman out of West Virginia since Solomon Page was selected with the 55th overall pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 1999. Brian Jozwiak remains the highest lineman drafted out of WVU, being selected 7th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in 1986.
Centers typically don’t get drafted very high, but pretty much everyone in the NFL knew Frazier wouldn’t last long. He’s a day one starter and someone who a team can build around for years to come.
“He needs no endorsement from me,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said in his post draft press conference. “You guys are pretty familiar with him. He’s a regional guy. He’s a tough competitor. He was an instant contributor in Morgantown. He’s got an awesome background from a read perspective, a high school wrestling champ, and I’ve got a lot of respect for that combat sport. Just really comfortable with him as a player and as a person.”
READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS
The Mountaineers Remain in the Hunt for the Big 12 Championship
West Virginia, Penn State Rekindle Rivalry Wednesday Night