West Virginia Falls Short Against No. 13 Texas Tech in Lubbock

Lubbock, TX – West Virginia totaled 279 rushing yards against the top rushing defense in the Big 12, while also throwing for 303 yards, but it was not enough as the Mountaineers (5-4, 2-4) fell shy of the upset against the No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-1, 5-1) Saturday night 53-48.

Texas Tech received the ball first and after the opening kickoff sailed out of bounds, the Red Raiders started the drive at their own 35. Fifth-year quarterback Thomas Castellanos ran for 16 yards on two carries before delivering 22-yard pass to Coy Eakin and a quick pass to the outside to Terrance Carter Jr. resulted in 30-yard touchdown pass and the early 7-0 edge.

West Virginia responded on the ensuing drive. Redshirt sophomore Mike Hawkins Jr. started his night with a 32-yard pass to redshirt junior Prince Strachan down the right sideline to the Texas Tech 43-yard.

The Mountaineers began utilizing their rushing attack to chip away at the Tech defense. In the mix, Hawkins scrambled for 12 yards and redshirt senior DJ Epps burst around the edge for 15 yards before freshman running back Amari Latimer busted into the endzone from three yards outs to even the game at seven.

Castellanos started the following drive with an 18-yard pass to Carter. However, they only mustered two more yards for the WVU defense’s only stop of the first half.

Hawkins connected with Strachan down the seam for 31-yards on the next Mountaineer possession to move into Texas Tech territory. Senior running back raced for 38-yards on the following play, but the drive stalled at he 12 and settled for a 30-yard field goal from redshirt senior Jack Cassidy for a 10-7 lead.

On the next play from scrimmage, junior running back J’Koby Williams bolted 75 yards for the touchdown to reclaim the Texas Tech lead, 14-10.

West Virginia regained the lead with a nine-play 75-yard touchdown drive. Junior tight end Ryan Ward hauled in a 43-yard pass to the Tech 19-yard line before Hawkins and Cook moved the ball on the ground with Hawkins scoring from three yards out for the 17-14 advantage.

Texas Tech quickly responded, moving the ball with ease before Casellanos ran for 29-yards and then threw a 29-yard touchdown pass and the Red Raiders were back on top, 21-17.

Back came West Virginia. On the second play on the ensuing drive, Hawkins found redshirt freshman Taron Francis wide-open down the right sideline for a 73-yard touchdown pass and a 24-21 lead.

Undeterred, Texas Tech, again, moved swiftly down the field. As the Red Raiders approached midfield, Castellano connected with junior Micah Hudson over the middle for 50-yards to the WVU four-yard line. Senior tight end Jett Carpenter capped the drive with a one-yard touchdown reception for a 28-24 Texas Tech lead.

After Texas Tech held the Mountaineers to a 32-yard punt, Castellanos completed two passes for 81 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Johnson for a 35-24 advantage.

West Virginia got back on the board on the next possession. Hawkins scrambled for 44 yards on a third and six to set up shop at the Tech 27-yard line. But an illegal shift on third three at the Tech three-yard line stalled the drive and the Mountaineers settled for a 29-yard Cassidy field goal to stay within a possession, 35-27.

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Texas Tech stretched its leads after Castellanos connected with freshman Chase Campbell for 43 yards with 15-yards tacked on for a personal foul and the Red Raiders were knocking on the door. Castellanos had a pair of carries for 18 yard to set up a one-yard touchdown run from senior Quinten Joyner as the Red Raiders took a 41-27 lead into halftime.

West Virginia opened the second half with another nine-play 75-yard touchdown drive. Cook gashed the defense for a 21-yard run and Francis hauled in a 21-yard reception before Hawkins sliced into the endzone to cut the deficit to seven, 41-34.

The West Virginia defense held Texas Tech to a three and out.

The Texas Tech defense also made a rare stop on the night to give the ball back to the Red Raider offense. However, the defense got off the field once again, opening the door for the Mountaineers to tie the game and the offense did not disappoint.

On the second play of the drive, Hawkins hit Francis for a 75-yard pass and two plays later Cam Cook bullied his way for a two-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 41.

The West Virginia defense recorded its second three and out, and freshman Matt Sieg set the Mountaineers up at the Texas Tech six-yard line. Hawkins skipped into the endzone three plays latter as the Mountaineers reclaimed the lead 48-41.

After a scoreless third quarter for the Red Raiders, Castellanos and the offense took over at their own three-yard line. The Red Raiders were slowly moving the ball down the ball down the field before receiving two pass interference penalties on third down to keep the drive alive.

However, Texas Tech couldn’t capitalize with a touchdown and settled for a 46-yard field goal to cut the WVU lead to four, 48-44 with 7:55 remaining in the game.

Following a Red Raider defensive stand at midfield, Texas Tech took over at its own 31-yard line. Then on fourth and three, Castellano threw up a prayer and Hudson came down with the pass for a 26-yard gain to the WVU 26.

On second and seven, Castellano scrambled up the middle for 16 yards before throwing a five-yard touchdown pass to Johnson for a 51-48 lead with 2:44 left to play.

After West Virginia scored 21 points in the third quarter, the Mountaineers were held scoreless in the fourth.

The Mountaineers were held to just four plays on the ensuing possession with Hawkins getting sacked on fourth down.

The West Virginia defense held the Red Raiders at the six on the fourth and two and handed the offense the ball at their own four.

On the first play, Hawkins scrambled in the endzone, tripped in the endzone for a Texas Tech safety, and the Red Raiders ran out the clock on the ensuing kickoff for a 53-48 win.