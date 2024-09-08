West Virginia Handles Albany for the First Win of the Season
Morgantown, WV – West Virginia rushed for 305 yards with sophomore running back Jahiem White leading the way with 125 yards and junior CJ Donaldson checking in with 100 rushing yards as the Mountaineers (1-1) dispatched the Albany Great Danes (1-1),
West Virginia started the opening possession of the game at its own 10-yard line, but senior quarterback Garrett Greene quickly got the offense out of the shadow of its own endzone. Greene started the drive with a 14-yard completion to sophomore Traylon Ray, Jahiem White busted up the middle for 14 yards and Greene hit Ray again for 13 yards before White hit a run for 16 yards into Albany territory at the 37-yard line.
The Mountaineers methodically moved deeper into Albany territory until White found the endzone from 14 yards out for the 7-0 lead.
After the West Virginia defense held Albany to a three and out, Greene and the offense quickly went back to work, finding sophomore Rodney Gallagher for a 21-yard completion and a run by sophomore CJ Donaldson moved the Mountaineers to midfield. Justin Robinson collected his first reception of his Mountaineer career, then two players later, Robinson hauled in a 12-yard touchdown pass for the 14-0 lead.
The Mountaineers third drive of the game went into the second quarter, and tight end Kole Taylor capped off a six-play 69-yard drive with a 39-yard touchdown reception and the Mountaineers were rolling with a 21-0 advantage.
Albany found the endzone with a 10-play 87-yard touchdown drive. Sophomore quarterback Myles Burkett gashed the defense with completions of 23 yards and 19 yards before sophomore running back Griffin Woodell ran for a seven-yard touchdown with 4:40 remaining in the half.
Then, on the first play of the ensuing drive, White fumbled after a 36-yard run, giving the ball to the Great Danes a their own 36-yard line. Myles took advantage of the extra possession, finishing the six-play 64-yard drive with a 33-yard touchdown pass to senior Jacari Carter to cut into the WVU lead, 21-14.
West Virginia responded on the final drive of the half with a big dose of the running game. CJ Donaldson ran 20 yards on three carries before a pair of runs from Green put them into Albany territory. Then, on a quarterback draw, Greene scurried for 40 yards and the touchdown to put the Mountaineers up 14 and took a 28-14 advantage into halftime.
Following an eight-play 84-yard Albany drive that stalled at the WVU one-yard line, the Mountaineers went the length of the field in 14 plays with Hudson Clement hauling in a 10-yard touchdown pass for a 35-14 lead.
West Virginia added to its lead on the following possession. Greene connected with Jaden Bray for 44 yards, then four plays later, sophomore CJ Donaldson punched it into the endzone, and the Mountaineers were rolling with a 42-14 lead.
West Virginia redshirt sophomore quarterback Nicco Marchiol checked into the game in the fourth quarter. CJ Donaldson set up the Mountaineers inside Albany territory with a 48-yard run and Marciol scampered into the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown and the Mountaineers held a 49-14 lead with 7:22 remaining in the game.
The Mountaineer defense held Albany out of the endzone as time expired for the 49-14 victory.