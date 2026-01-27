Diore Hubbard Transfers to the Other Side of the Country for Next Opportunity

Another West Virginia running back is officially on the move. Over the weekend, Diore Hubbard committed to and signed with Wyoming.

Hubbard was expected to be a part of West Virginia's running back rotation at the beginning of the season, especially with SMU transfer Jaylan Knighton being deemed ineligible. However, he suffered a few setbacks during fall camp, which ultimately knocked him down the depth chart, and so much so that he wasn't even a part of the team's travel roster early on in the season.

He had a breakout performance of sorts in the loss to Utah, rushing for 61 yards on 10 carries, scoring one of the team's two touchdowns on the day. His best performances came in early November when he rushed for 108 yards and a score in the upset win over No. 22 Houston and then followed that up with 64 yards rushing and 94 yards receiving in the win over Colorado. Hubbard finished the 2025 season with 335 yards and four touchdowns on 96 carries.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Tracking where former West Virginia Mountaineers are transferring to

QB Jaylen Henderson ----> Liberty

QB Khalil Wilkins ----> Marshall

RB Cyncir Bowers ----> UConn

RB Diore Hubbard ----> Wyoming

RB Jahiem White ----> North Texas

WR Rodney Gallagher III ----> Arizona

WR Christian Hamilton ----> Marshall

WR Oran Singleton ----> Tulsa

WR Cam Vaughn ----> Miami

OL Xavier Bausley ----> Marshall

OL Donovan Haslam ----> Tennessee

OL Robby Martin ----> Marshall

DL Asani Redwood ----> South Florida

DL Elijah Simmons ----> Florida International

DL Hammond Russell IV ----> Wisconsin

EDGE Curtis Jones Jr. ----> Virginia Tech

EDGE MarShon Oxley ----> South Florida

LB Ben Bogle ----> Arkansas

CB Dawayne Galloway ----> Akron

S Israel Boyce ----> South Florida

S Jason Cross Jr. ----> North Texas

S Zae Jennings ----> Buffalo

S Chris Fileppo ----> Penn State

K Ethan Head ----> Troy

P Aidan Stire ----> Akron

To keep track of all the movement, be sure to visit the West Virginia Football Transfer Tracker. There, we will have a full list of players who are leaving WVU for the portal, which players have been offered by WVU, who have scheduled a visit, and a mini breakdown for those who end up choosing the Mountaineers.

