Diore Hubbard Transfers to the Other Side of the Country for Next Opportunity
In this story:
Another West Virginia running back is officially on the move. Over the weekend, Diore Hubbard committed to and signed with Wyoming.
Hubbard was expected to be a part of West Virginia's running back rotation at the beginning of the season, especially with SMU transfer Jaylan Knighton being deemed ineligible. However, he suffered a few setbacks during fall camp, which ultimately knocked him down the depth chart, and so much so that he wasn't even a part of the team's travel roster early on in the season.
He had a breakout performance of sorts in the loss to Utah, rushing for 61 yards on 10 carries, scoring one of the team's two touchdowns on the day. His best performances came in early November when he rushed for 108 yards and a score in the upset win over No. 22 Houston and then followed that up with 64 yards rushing and 94 yards receiving in the win over Colorado. Hubbard finished the 2025 season with 335 yards and four touchdowns on 96 carries.
He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Tracking where former West Virginia Mountaineers are transferring to
QB Jaylen Henderson ----> Liberty
QB Khalil Wilkins ----> Marshall
RB Cyncir Bowers ----> UConn
RB Diore Hubbard ----> Wyoming
RB Jahiem White ----> North Texas
WR Rodney Gallagher III ----> Arizona
WR Christian Hamilton ----> Marshall
WR Oran Singleton ----> Tulsa
WR Cam Vaughn ----> Miami
OL Xavier Bausley ----> Marshall
OL Donovan Haslam ----> Tennessee
OL Robby Martin ----> Marshall
DL Asani Redwood ----> South Florida
DL Elijah Simmons ----> Florida International
DL Hammond Russell IV ----> Wisconsin
EDGE Curtis Jones Jr. ----> Virginia Tech
EDGE MarShon Oxley ----> South Florida
LB Ben Bogle ----> Arkansas
CB Dawayne Galloway ----> Akron
S Israel Boyce ----> South Florida
S Jason Cross Jr. ----> North Texas
S Zae Jennings ----> Buffalo
S Chris Fileppo ----> Penn State
K Ethan Head ----> Troy
P Aidan Stire ----> Akron
