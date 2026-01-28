West Virginia to Officially Add Three Massive Transfers to 2026 Roster

A bunch of transfers have signed and enrolled at West Virginia in recent weeks, and on Tuesday, the team inked three more, making it official.

EDGE Zeke Durham-Campbell (Coastal Carolina)

Brings incredible size and length off the edge, checking in at 6'5", 247 pounds. This past season, he generated 37 pressures, 20 hurries, 12 QB hits, eight tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks. He began his career at Louisiana Tech and then followed his defensive coordinator, Jeremiah Johnson, to Coastal. If the name sounds familiar, that's because Johnson was among the defensive coordinator candidates for WVU a year ago. They know exactly what they're getting in this young man.

Eligibility remaining: One year.

EDGE Tobi Haastrup (Oregon)

Haastrup has star potential despite picking up football late in high school. He's incredibly raw, but my goodness, is the ceiling high. He's in elite shape and is physically ready to play from day one. He did not see any action in his lone season with the Ducks, but he'll likely see a bunch of snaps this fall. Coming out of high school, he held offers from the likes of Boston College, Boise State, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Jackson State, LSU, Michigan, Missouri, Ole Miss, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas State, Texas Tech, USC, USF, UTEP, UTSA, Vanderbilt, and Virginia.

Eligibility remaining: Four years.

S Jacob Bradford (LSU)

Bradford played in four games as a true freshman with the Tigers, primarily on special teams. Once LSU fired Brian Kelly, Bradford made the decision to redshirt and eventually transfer out of the program. The Baton Rouge native was ranked as one of the top players in the state of Louisiana in the 2025 recruiting class and was a consensus four-star recruit. In addition to LSU, he also had offers from Arizona State, Georgia Tech, Houston, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, and several others.

Eligibility remaining: Four years.

These three players will be officially added to the roster in the coming days, and at which time, WVU's official on-campus count will be at 98.

