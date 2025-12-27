West Virginia is Set to Lose Another Offensive Lineman to the Transfer Portal

West Virginia's departure list continues to grow. On Saturday morning, redshirt junior offensive lineman Xavier Bausley took to X to announce his intentions to enter the transfer portal next week.

"I would like to thank West Virginia University for the opportunity to be a Mountaineer. It is an experience I will never forget. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal for my last year of eligibility."

The Dunbar, WV native was one of the few players on the Mountaineers' roster who knew what to expect with Rich Rodriguez, having played for him for two years at Jacksonville State before transferring to West Virginia in 2024. In his one and only year playing for Neal Brown, Bausley saw extremely limited action in five games, playing a season-high 11 snaps in the win over Oklahoma State.

Before Brown was fired last December, it seemed as if Bausley was in line to contend for one of the starting offensive tackle jobs. That would have probably been the case this season as well, before he suffered an injury. At the very least, he would have been in the rotation at tackle if healthy at the start of the season. He made just one appearance on offense this season, seeing two snaps in the blowout loss to Utah. He did contribute on special teams, however, in the games against Kansas, Utah, BYU, UCF, TCU, Houston, Colorado, and Arizona State.

Full list of Mountaineers who plan to enter the transfer portal

Offense: QB Nicco Marchiol, QB Khalil Wilkins, RB Jahiem White, RB Diore Hubbard, RB Tyler Jacklich, RB Clay Ash, RB Kannon Katzer, WR Tyshawn Dues, WR Oran Singleton Jr., OL Jude Edwards, OL Cooper Young, OL Ethan Chill, OL Robby Martin, OL Xavier Bausley.

Defense: DL Adam Tomczyk, LB Michael Hastie, LB Caleb Nuhi-Yandall, LB Jackson Biser, CB Dawayne Galloway Jr., CB Devonte Golden-Nelson, S Kaleb Gray, S Zae Jennings, S William Davis. S Jason Cross Jr.

Specialists: Ethan Head

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

How Many Games Can West Virginia Win in 2026 if Scotty Fox Jr. is QB1?

It May End in a Bidding War, but WVU Should Enter the Mix for the Nation's Top Rusher

Two New QB Portal Options That Actually Make Sense for Rich Rod, West Virginia

Predicting Every Game on West Virginia's Big 12 Conference Schedule

How Much Money is Too Much for West Virginia to Spend on a Transfer Quarterback?