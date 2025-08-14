West Virginia Native Jimbo Fisher Admits He's Still Wanting to Coach Football
West Virginia native Jimbo Fisher didn't have the best run when he became the head coach at Texas A&M. The expectations were sky high as the team entered his first season ranked as the sixth-best team in the nation.
Fisher ended up getting fired by A&M after struggling to get the team back to glory. Though no one really felt bad for Fisher when he was fired, as the college had to pay him a $77.5 million buyout, which accounted for the highest in the history of college football. The college football world hasn't heard much about or from Fisher, but it was recently revealed that he's not done coaching.
Fisher was speaking on Trials and Triumph with Freddie Stevenson when he expressed he's not ready to hang up his whistle quite yet. The 59-year-old head coach is just waiting for the right situation.
“I never thought of it as a job. I loved it," Fisher said. "And I think to be able to do it, I would. I’ve been fortunate; I’ve won 72% of my games, won 80% of my playoff games, and been fortunate to win a national championship as a head coach, as an assistant. I miss the relationships with the players. But to ask you that, yeah, I would be very interested in still doing it because I think I’ve still got a lot to give, and I’d like to get back out there. I really would.”
Fisher is a native of Clarksburg, West Virginia, and whenever the Mountaineers were entering their head coaching search, Fisher's name was naturally brought up. He did have a Zoom interview with WVU, though ultimately, Wren Baker and Co. went with Rich Rodriguez to become their next head coach.
The idea of seeing Fisher become a head coach in Morgantown was one that certainly piqued some interest. Now the college football world waits to see if Fisher does end up finding the perfect situation for himself. His West Virginia roots keep fans interested in the National Champion head coach.
