Quick Hits: QB Progression, Finding a Two-Deep, Playing a Big Number of Players + More
Day 13 of fall camp has just wrapped up, and West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez met with the media to discuss the latest updates and how the team is progressing. Here are some of the notable quotes from today's press conference.
Opening statement
“Had some lightning, so we had to go inside and got some work done. It’s a little limited in there space-wise, but still got some good work in trying to get cranked up for the Saturday scrimmage.”
How the quarterbacks have progressed
“I think they’ve all progressed. It’s really been quite a task to get so many guys so many reps, and we do get a lot of reps in practice, so I’m not concerned that they’re not getting enough, but we’re trying to be fair to all of them. It’s still a pretty good battle and in a good way. The scrimmage will probably mean a little bit more as far as that goes. We’ve got Saturday’s scrimmage and then kind of a half scrimmage next week, and you can tell the guys who’ve played a little bit, like Nicco (Marchiol) and Jaylen (Henderson), they’ve got some experience, and that’s helped them a little bit. Max (Brown) has got some experience. But Scotty Fox and Khalil (Wilkins) are really talented guys and have a good grasp as well. We’ll sit down as a staff after Saturday and really talk about where we’re at with those guys and other positions. I haven’t had a sit-down with the staff since the start of camp, as far as who is what and where at each position.”
If his philosophy has changed on playing a bunch of players
“With all of the changes going on and paying players, NIL, and all the stuff that’s transformed a little bit, but the one thing that’s a constant, they all want to play. I mean, it’s common sense, I know that, but every player on every team, the goal for them is to play, and then the other stuff comes extra. I truly want to play a lot of guys, but they’ve got to earn that.”
Jaylan Knighton’s departure
“He has an academic issue with one class, and it does not look like he’s going to be eligible, which is a shame because he was working hard. Don’t expect to have him. We really liked him. I thought he was a good player, and it was just that one issue came up, which is kind of a little bit of a surprise to everybody. He won’t be playing this year.”
