Rich Rodriguez Comments on the Departure of RB Jaylan Knighton
As we reported earlier this morning, senior running back Jaylan Knighton is no longer on the West Virginia football roster. Wednesday afternoon, head coach Rich Rodriguez addressed the matter during his press conference, explaining his departure.
“He has an academic issue with one class, and it does not look like he’s going to be eligible, which is a shame because he was working hard. Don’t expect to have him. We really liked him. I thought he was a good player, and it was just that one issue came up, which is kind of a little bit of a surprise to everybody. He won’t be playing this year.”
Knighton spent the first three years of his career at Miami and the last two at SMU. He suffered a knee injury in Week 2 last year, cutting his season short. For his career, he's rushed for 1,981 yards and 17 touchdowns.
West Virginia now has just six running backs on the roster: Jahiem White, Diore Hubbard, Tye Edwards, Cyncir Bowers, Kannon Katzer, and Clay Ash. Edwards, of course, took his eligibility battle to court, so until he's cleared, WVU only has five backs to rotate in during practice. The team is also hoping to add former Jacksonville State running back Andre Devine, the son of former Mountaineer running back and current assistant coach, Noel Devine.
Rodriguez has stated a couple of times this fall camp that he and his staff have been looking in the transfer portal, but it's unlikely they'll make another addition to the room at this point.
“If you’re picking somebody up now, you hope they’ve been training all summer because you haven’t had a chance to see them," Rodriguez said. "You could get here and get in shape. But the difference now is everyone here has been with our strength staff in the summer, and they’ve had whatever it is, 10-12 practices, a pretty good pace. Practices should help get them in shape. There’s probably still a couple guys out there, but it’s pretty rare to find guys (right now).”
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Quick Hits: QB Progression, Finding a Two-Deep, Playing a Big Number of Players + More
In the Gun Podcast: Breaking Down the 2025 West Virginia Offense
Preston Fox Explains Why He Retired From Football and What Brought Him Back
West Virginia’s Week 2 Showdown at Ohio Officially Announced as a Sell Out
Between The Eers: Can West Virginia Be College Football's Biggest Surprise in 2025?