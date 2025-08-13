Pacman Jones Drops by Marshall's Practice to Visit Tony Gibson, Speak to the Team
Adam "Pacman" Jones still remains a massive supporter of West Virginia football, years after he made plays for the Mountaineers. But he's also someone who remains loyal to those who help craft and mold his game, such as Tony Gibson.
During Jones' career at WVU, he was coached by Gibson, who was in charge of the defensive backs group.
Recently, Jones dropped by a practice at Marshall, where Gibson is the head coach, to catch up and speak a few words to the team.
Although it may seem odd for Mountaineer fans to see Pacman go down and speak some words of encouragement to the Thundering Herd, I wouldn't read too much into it. He's there to support Gibby, and as I mentioned in the open, remains loyal to the Mountaineers. Maybe it'd be a little different if Gibson were the head coach at say, Pitt or Virginia Tech, but Marshall...it's not exactly stepping over into enemy territory.
Earlier this offseason, Pacman expressed his excitement about the possibility of Rich Rodriguez returning to West Virginia and may have even let the cat out of the bag before the news became officially official.
“It’s official! WVU is back! Rich Rodriguez back in Morgantown. To everybody at WVU, to everybody in the state of West Virginia, y’all got two things to be really happy about. One, Marshall. Coach Gibby. An unbelievable coach, without him, I would not be where I am. Number two, the toughness of West Virginia is back!”
He also went on to say he's ready to help support some players financially, given they meet certain accomplishments.
“I ain’t told y’all I ain’t got Pat McAfee money. Pat McAfee pay me, but I got a little money. Just a little bit. When Rodriguez get here, every DB that has two picks, me and my team we’re going to donate $100,000.”
West Virginia and Marshall don't have a future game on the books yet, but Tony Gibson has made it known on a handful of occasions that he wants to face off against Rich Rod and the Mountaineers. Right now, WVU's next opening for a non-conference game is 2031.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Rich Rodriguez Comments on the Departure of RB Jaylan Knighton
Quick Hits: QB Progression, Finding a Two-Deep, Playing a Big Number of Players + More
In the Gun Podcast: Breaking Down the 2025 West Virginia Offense
Preston Fox Explains Why He Retired From Football and What Brought Him Back
West Virginia’s Week 2 Showdown at Ohio Officially Announced as a Sell Out