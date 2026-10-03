West Virginia Outgunned in Ames, Suffer Consecutive Losses

Ames, IA – The West Virginia Mountaineers (3-2, 0-2) produced 459 yards of offense, but Iowa State redshirt sophomore running back racked up 260 yards of total offense and five touchdowns as the Cyclones (3-2, 1-1) eked out the 45-42 win.

After West Virginia held Iowa State to a three and out on its second offensive of the game, a 22-yard punt return set the Mountaineers up inside Cyclone territory at the 31-yard line. Three plays later, and facing a third and 12, redshirt sophomore quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. slid up in the pocket and delivered a 33-yard touchdown pass to redshirt junior Cyrus Traugh for the early 7-0 lead.

Iowa State responded on the ensuing possession with a nine-play touchdown drive. A personal foul, hands to the face, gave the Cyclones a first down on what would have been a third and 10. Nonetheless, the offense found its footing, garnering big plays from redshirt freshman running back Ryver Peppers for a 15-yard run and a 21-yard toss and catch from senior Jaylen Raynor to redshirt sophomore Dominic Overby had ISU down to the Mountaineer 10-yard line.

Then, after a holding call pushed the Cyclones to the 20, redshirt sophomore receiver Omari Hayes broke open down the right side for a 20-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at seven.

Following a pair of illegal procedure penalties, the WVU offense was held to a three and out and the Cyclone offense took advantage. The Cyclones chipped away to midfield with the run and short passing game until redshirt sophomore running back Aiden Flora hauled in the lateral pass and tossed a 46-yard touchdown pass to redshirt senior receiver Cody Jackson for a 14-7 lead.

Midway through the second quarter the Mountaineers tied the game after Hawkins juked and jived his way down the field, starting the drive with a 24-yard run down on the left side on a broken play and capping a seven-play 60-yard drive with an eight-yard touchdown run.

Iowa State reclaimed the lead right before the break. With 2:22 remaining in the half, the Cyclones took over at their own 31. Despite the West Virginia defense starting the drive with a sack, Overby juggled an 18-yard reception on the following play.

The Cyclone grinded the run game over the 50 until Raynor found Overby for a 31-yard pass to the WVU 11. Another holding call placed ISU at the 20, but on third and 13 a defensive pass interference on a ball thrown to the back of the endzone. On the next play, Flora tossed his second touchdown pass of the afternoon from two yards out as Iowa State held a 21-14 lead heading into halftime.

West Virginia was held to a three and out on the opening drive of the second half before three chunk plays from the Iowa State offense, topped by a 24-yard touchdown run from Flora put the Cyclones up 14 early in the third quarter.

A strip sack and recovery from Malaki Ta’ase gave the Cyclones the ball just inside the 50 as the Mountaineers were in danger of going down by three scores. However, redshirt sophomore linebacker Isaiah Patterson plucked the Raynor pass out of the air to give the ball back to the Mountaineer offense.

Quickly, the Mountaineers were facing a fourth and one at midfield, but senior running back Cam Cook took the ball off the right side for 37 yards down t the ISU 21. Three plays later, Hawkins scampered into the endzone from seven yards out to pull the Mountaineers within seven.

After the defense forced an Iowa State punt at midfield, the Mountaineers were facing a second and 10 at their own 20 and on a drop back pass, Hawkins scrambled 32 yards down the left side. Then, Hawkins hit senior receiver DJ Epps down the seam for 39 yards before Cook capped the four-play drive with a nine-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 28 with 1:11 left in the third quarter.

Iowa State regained the lead after a 43-yard pass to Jackson on third and six placed the Cyclones at the WVU 17-yard line. However, the defense bowed up and ISU settle for a 35-yard field goal from redshirt junior Kyle Konrardy for a 31-28 edge.

West Virginia answered on the ensuing drive. A 34-yard completion to senior receiver Jaden Bray on a jump ball put the Mountaineers well into Cyclone territory. A touchdown saving pass interference kept WVU moving towards the goal line and consecutive runs from Cook for 13 yards and finishing the drive, breaking a pair of tackles for an eight-yard touchdown run to put the Mountaineers back on top 35-31 lead with 7:38 remaining in the game.

The WVU lead was short lived after Flora darted for a 63-yard touchdown as the Cyclones went back up 38-35.

The Mountaineers immediately struck back with Cook racing 27 yards off the left side before Hawkins hit a wide-open Epps down the sideline for a 42-38 lead.

Iowa State picked up yards in chunks. A pair of passes to Jackson combined for 40 yards before a 17-yard run from Flora had the Cyclones set up at 11. Then, another defensive PI put the ball at the two. Two play later, Flora put the ball in the endzone for a 45-42 lead.

West Virginia was driving down the field until a 22-yard reception to Epps turned into a fumble as the Cylones scooped up the ball and secured the 45-42 victory.

West Virginia returns to action next Saturday as the Mountaineers host the Arizona Wildcats at Mountaineer Field. Kickoff is set for noon EST and the action will broadcast on TNT / TruTV and stream n HBO Max.