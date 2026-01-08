West Virginia Receiver Jordan McCants Entered the Transfer Portal

West Virginia University wide receiver Jordan McCants has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

McCants made one appearance for the Mountaineers during the 2025 season after transferring to WVU.

The Birmingham, Alabama, native spent his first three collegiate seasons at Jacksonville State Gamecocks, playing under head coach Rich Rodriguez. In his final season with the Gamecocks, McCants started all 13 games and finished the year with 15 receptions for 146 yards, including a long catch of 18 yards. He recorded a season-high four receptions for 43 yards against Florida International and added one rushing attempt for three yards.

As a redshirt freshman, McCants appeared in all 12 games, contributing primarily on special teams while also providing depth at wide receiver. He caught one pass during the season—a 28-yard reception against Liberty.

In his first collegiate season, McCants redshirted while appearing in three games late in the year. He made his collegiate debut against Southeastern Louisiana.

Full list of Mountaineers who plan to enter the transfer portal

Offense: QB Nicco Marchiol, QB Khalil Wilkins, QB Jaylen Henderson, RB Jahiem White, RB Diore Hubbard, RB Cyncir Bowers, RB Tyler Jacklich, RB Clay Ash, RB Kannon Katzer, WR Tyshawn Dues, WR Oran Singleton Jr., WR Cam Vaughn, WR Jarel Williams, WR Rodney Gallagher, WR Christian Hamilton, WR Jordan McCants, OL Jude Edwards, OL Cooper Young, OL Ethan Chill, OL Robby Martin, OL Xavier Bausley, OL Donovan Haslam.

Defense: DL Adam Tomczyk, DL Elijah Simmons, DL Hammond Russell IV, DL Asani Redwood, BAN MarShon Oxley, BAN Keenan Eck, BAN Curtis Jones Jr., LB Michael Hastie, LB Caleb Nuhi-Yandall, LB Jackson Biser, LB Ben Bogle, CB Dawayne Galloway Jr., CB Devonte Golden-Nelson, S Kaleb Gray, S Zae Jennings, S William Davis. S Jason Cross Jr.

