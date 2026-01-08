Predicting Which Areas West Virginia Could Strike Next in the Transfer Portal

Things are really starting to heat up for West Virginia in the transfer portal, as they've now added 14 players to the 2026 roster. Visitors are still rolling into Morgantown, and a number of other targets are getting things lined up to be able to make it to WVU for a visit.

So, where does West Virginia still need to add? Where will they add? Here's what I expect.

Another receiver, if it's the right guy

West Virginia is searching here and is currently hosting LSU transfer TaRon Francis. They will not add one more receiver just to add one. With Prince Strachan and DJ Epps now in the mix, they'll only bring another transfer in if it's one of their top targets or if it's something they just can't pass up on.

A run on offensive linemen

The o-line finally got on the board last night with the addition of Kansas State transfer Devin Vass, who I believe is just the first of a handful of newcomers up front. Not only do the Mountaineers have to fill the two guard spots, but they also need to establish better depth. Don't be surprised when you see one or maybe even two transfers who have played multiple spots along the line. One name to watch specifically is Jacksonville State's Cameron Griffin.

One more linebacker

They've already landed commitments from Malachi Hood (Illinois), Isaiah Patterson (UNLV), and Tyler Stolsky (Florida Atlantic), but they're still considering guys there, including Rice's Ty Morris, who informed us that he will take a visit to WVU this week.

A safety (or two)

Iowa safety Koen Entringer will be in town this week, and they just wrapped up a visit with Kent State transfer Joel Cordoba. They are continuing to make a push for these two despite already landing Memphis' Kamari Wilson and Da'Mare Williams (JUCO product) back in December.

West Virginia's Current 2026 Transfer Portal Class

QB Michael Hawkins Jr. (Oklahoma), RB Cam Cook (Jacksonville State), WR DJ Epps (Troy), WR Prince Strachan (USC), OL Devin Vass (Kansas State), DL Will LeBlanc (Texas Permian Basin), EDGE David Afogho (Bowling Green), LB Malachi Hood (Illinois), LB Isaiah Patterson (UNLV), LB Tyler Stolsky (Florida Atlantic), CB Geimere Latimer (Wisconsin), CB Maliek Hawkins (Oklahoma), CB, Andrew Powdrell (UNLV), S Kamari Wilson (Memphis).

