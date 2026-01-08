Not Done at Linebacker? Rice Transfer Ty Morris to Visit West Virginia

West Virginia has already made three additions to the linebacking room via the transfer portal, landing Tyler Stolsky (Florida Atlantic), Malachi Hood (Illinois), and Isaiah Patterson (UNLV). Are they done? It doesn't appear so.

Rice transfer Ty Morris (6'2", 229 lbs) has informed West Virginia On SI that he will be on campus this week for a visit, fresh off a trip to Rutgers.

Over the past two seasons, Morris has been one of the Owls' top defenders, particularly against the run, where he's combined for 17 tackles for loss since the start of 2024. He's also had some success getting to the quarterback, tallying 6.5 sacks in that span, to go along with 30 pressures, 19 hurries, and four QB hits. Morris took a massive leap this past fall in pass coverage, as well as in tackling, finishing the season with just nine missed tackles, which gave him a missed tackle percentage of 10.1%.

This season alone, Morris notched 88 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, three passes defended, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. In Rice's only game against a Power Four opponent this season — Houston — Morris made a season-high 15 tackles and six stops, which are tackles that constitute a "failure" for the offense.

With Reid Carrico and Chase Wilson having graduated and Ben Bogle entering the transfer portal, it's clear that the Mountaineers need to do more than just replace the departing players — they must also infuse the position with competition. Rich Rod wanted to get bigger, longer, and faster, and every linebacker they've targeted thus far checks all three of those boxes.

The Houston, Texas native also reeled in offers out of Dekaney High School from Army, Furman, Grambling State, Houston, Houston Christian, Louisiana Tech, Marshall, Prairie View A&M, Purdue, Sam Houston, Southern, and Tulsa.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

To keep track of all the movement, be sure to visit the West Virginia Football Transfer Tracker. There, we will have a full list of players who are leaving WVU for the portal, which players have been offered by WVU, who have scheduled a visit, and a mini breakdown for those who end up choosing the Mountaineers.

