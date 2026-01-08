West Virginia Beats Out Texas & Big 12 Foe for Offensive Line Transfer Wes King

The good news continues to spill in for the West Virginia Mountaineers as they have added to the offensive line for the second time in as many days, picking up a commitment from Wyoming transfer Wes King(6'5", 315 lbs), according to Chris Hummer of CBS Sports.

Wyoming OG transfer Wes King (@Wesleyking9) has committed to West Virginia, his agent @Cohen_28 tells @CBSSports



The 6-foot-5, 315-pound King is a three-year starter & has never allowed a sack in 1,750 snaps. Also considered Texas and Kansas State. https://t.co/9waIzbgYI4 pic.twitter.com/ElkUkkWnKQ — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 8, 2026

King also considered Texas and Big 12 foe Kansas State, but saw a great opportunity to flourish in Rich Rodriguez's system.

In three seasons with the Cowboys, King did not allow a single sack in 1,750 snaps, according to the fine folks at Pro Football Focus, who gave him a 66.1 overall grade this past season. In pass protection, he graded out at 74.7 and finished with a 65.5 run blocking rating.

The veteran guard showed he can do more than just hold his own against Power Four competition as well, receiving an 84.5 pass pro rating in the matchup against Utah this season. In 2024, he graded out at 85.0 in pass pro against Arizona State and 72.3 against BYU.

The Mountaineers experienced so much leakage on the interior last fall, which ultimately gave the quarterbacks no chance to succeed. King, as of now, is projected to start at left guard for WVU.

King will have one year of eligibility remaining.

West Virginia's 2026 Transfer Portal Class

QB Michael Hawkins Jr. (Oklahoma), RB Cam Cook (Jacksonville State), WR DJ Epps (Troy), WR Prince Strachan (USC), OL Wes King (Wyoming), OL Devin Vass (Kansas State), DL Will LeBlanc (Texas Permian Basin), EDGE David Afogho (Bowling Green), LB Malachi Hood (Illinois), LB Isaiah Patterson (UNLV), LB Tyler Stolsky (Florida Atlantic), CB Geimere Latimer (Wisconsin), CB Maliek Hawkins (Oklahoma), CB Andrew Powdrell (UNLV), S Kamari Wilson (Memphis).

To keep track of all the movement, be sure to visit the West Virginia Football Transfer Tracker. There, we will have a full list of players who are leaving WVU for the portal, which players have been offered by WVU, who have scheduled a visit, and a mini breakdown for those who end up choosing the Mountaineers.

