West Virginia Legacy Chris Henry Jr. Chooses College Destination

West Virginia legacy and five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. has made his final decision, announcing on The Pat McAfee Show that he is signing with Ohio State.

It’s been a wild couple of days for the West Virginia football program, landing some of the best talent in the country, which will ultimately give them the best recruiting ranking in program history.

There was some hope being held out for Henry, who planned to sign with Ohio State on Wednesday, but decided not to submit his paperwork after wide receivers coach Brian Hartline accepted the head coaching position at South Florida.

Henry still held his signing ceremony, but Hartline’s decision to leave for USF allowed others to make a last-minute push. Initially, it was Oregon and USC, but others followed suit. West Virginia was believed to be in the mix to some degree, but did not make the group of finalists. Texas and LSU were the other two who were reportedly being considered, alongside USC and Oregon.

The scouting report

Long, lanky, and rangy, just like his father. He's got a little more meat on the bone and, within a year or two, should fill out his frame to be in that 215 range. Towers over defenders, which makes it really hard for a defensive back to make a play on the ball and cause an incompletion. Strong hands and vision to stay locked in on the football in contested situations, helping finish the play without dropping the ball. Quick out of his release and even quicker to get separation with his long strides. Once he gets behind you, it's pretty much game over. Works the middle of the field really well, understanding where the soft spots are in zone coverage, and will sit down on his route when necessary.

