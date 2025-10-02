West Virginia Reveals Uniform Combo for Friday Night Game vs. BYU
Tomorrow night, the West Virginia Mountaineers will be in the spotlight on national TV, despite it being an extremely late kick here on the East Coast at 10:30 p.m.
For the matchup versus No. 23 BYU, West Virginia will sport blue helmets, white jerseys, and white pants.
Uniform stats via @WVUniforms304
Most worn rank: 6
Record: 18-16
Total games worn: 34
Win percentage: 53%
Last worn: 2024 at Texas Tech
2025 season uniform tracker
vs. Robert Morris: Blue helmets, gold jerseys, gold pants (W)
at Ohio: Blue helmets, white jerseys, blue pants (L)
vs. Pitt: Blue helmets, blue jerseys, gold pants (W)
at Kansas: White helmets, white jerseys, blue pants (L)
vs. Utah: Old Gold helmets, blue jerseys, old gold pants, aka the 1965 throwback uniforms (L)
at BYU: Blue helmets, white jerseys, white pants
at UCF: TBA
vs. TCU: TBA
at Houston: TBA
at Arizona State: TBA
vs. Texas Tech: TBA
The Mountaineers and Cougars will kick things off at approximately 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Following the game, be sure to stop over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show with former WVU running back Eugene Napoleon and me. We'll offer our initial thoughts on what went down in Lawrence and discuss what needs to be fixed moving forward.
