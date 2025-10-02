2026 Edge Commit Carter Kessler Could Become WVU’s Next Disruptive Defender
Earlier in the week, West Virginia picked up a pair of commitments for the 2026 recruiting class, the first of which came from Shelby, Ohio, product Carter Kessler (6'5", 235 lbs), who could be a good fit in the Mountaineers' bandit room.
He also had opportunities to play at Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Memphis, Miami (OH), Ohio, Toledo, and Western Michigan, but fell in love with WVU during his visit.
"I loved the area and how welcoming they are. The experience was great, and I could tell it was home as soon as I got there," he told West Virginia On SI. "The coaches and the players and the culture they have — it's all amazing. Such a great tradition and culture! I also love how connected everyone is and how well they treat me."
So far this season, Kessler has recorded 31 tackles, six tackles for loss, five sacks, one trip tackle, and a fumble recovery.
West Virginia has two other edge rushers committed in the 2026 class — Noah Tishendorf (previously committed to Oregon State) and Kamden Gillespie (previously committed to Virginia Tech).
The scouting report on Kessler
Diagnoses things early in the play, which allows him to crash hard and make a play behind the line of scrimmage. Fights off blocks with ease and is just a much better athlete than the tackle he goes up against every week. Once he reaches Morgantown, he'll have to add more to his bag of tricks from a pass-rushing standpoint. He can hold his own in pass coverage, but more often than not, he has his ears pinned back and is rushing after the passer. Also plays tight end, which will help him understand where to drop in coverage and see things develop in the pass game when he's asked to do it more in Zac Alley's scheme. Should see the field in some capacity within his first two seasons.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Pushing to Flip Purdue DB Commit After Recent Visit
With Wilkins Likely to Start for WVU, Here’s What Rich Rod Must Do to Help Him
Did WVU's Timeline to Contend Change with Nicco Marchiol's Decision to Leave?
Dark Times to Continue? West Virginia Given a Whopping 5% Chance to Beat BYU
Is WVU’s Next QB1 Already on the Roster? Nicco Marchiol’s Injury Could Reveal the Answer