West Virginia Pushing to Flip Purdue DB Commit After Recent Visit
Zac Alley's secondary, aside from the Utah game, has been lights out. The combination of Michael Coats Jr., Jordan Scruggs, Jason Chambers, Fred Perry, and, most recently, Nick Taylor, has been phenomenal.
The unfortunate part about it is that only Taylor has eligibility remaining beyond this season, meaning WVU's secondary will have a bunch of new faces populating it in 2026. They'll certainly hit up the transfer portal to get proven reliable talent, but they want to build this thing through the high school ranks, at all positions.
One name you'll want to keep your eyes on between now and signing day is Tyrone, Georgia defensive back Dana Greenhow (5'11", 170 lbs), who is currently committed to Purdue. WVU initially made his top eight alongside Boston College, Indiana, Liberty, Missouri, North Carolina State, UCF, and Wake Forest before Purdue came swooping in to snag a verbal commitment from him.
Last weekend, the Mountaineers hosted Greenhow for a visit, and while the game didn't go as well as everyone would have hoped, he still enjoyed his time and will consider WVU as an option.
"The visit was great. I had a good time and enjoyed the atmosphere," Greenhow told West Virginia On SI. "Coach (Gabe) Franklin, the safety’s coach, and I have a very close bond. The visit gave a great impression."
When asked what it would take for WVU or any other school, for that matter, to flip his decision away from Purdue, he responded, "To just keep recruiting me as hard as they can before I sign in December."
Greenhow primarily plays a lot in the slot, but can also play on the perimeter or deep safety. My assumption is that WVU sees him as a Nickel/Sam given his playmaking ability and physicality that he plays with.
West Virginia has three cornerbacks committed in the 2026 class in Vincent Smith, Emari Peterson, and Simaj Hill, and five safeties in Aaron Edwards, Jaylon Jones, Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, and Charlie Hanafin.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
With Wilkins Likely to Start for WVU, Here’s What Rich Rod Must Do to Help Him
Did WVU's Timeline to Contend Change with Nicco Marchiol's Decision to Leave?
Dark Times to Continue? West Virginia Given a Whopping 5% Chance to Beat BYU
Is WVU’s Next QB1 Already on the Roster? Nicco Marchiol’s Injury Could Reveal the Answer
Nicco Marchiol Expected to Miss the Remainder of 2025 Season, Medically Redshirt