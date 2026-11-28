SALT LAKE CITY – The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7, 2-7) were hammered by the No. 2 Utah Utes (12-0) Friday night, 52-21, at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

After the West Virginia offense went three and out on its opening possession, Utah Heisman hopeful quarterback Devon Dampier moved his offense down the field in six plays for the first touchdown of the game. The senior found senior tight end Noah Bennee for a 20-yard toss and catch before hitting junior running back Wayshawn Parker for the 12-yard touchdown pass for an early 7-0 lead.

West Virginia moved the ball to midfield, before punting and pinning the Utes at their own 13-yard line.

Utah quickly moved into WVU territory following three consecutive completions for a combined 43 yards to the 42-yard line and moved into field goal position before the Mountaineer defense held the Utes on third down and forced a 45-yard field goal from sophomore Dillon Curtis for a 10-0 Utah lead.

The Mountaineers crossed the 50 for the first time in the game after WVU freshman quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. connected with redshirt junior tight end Josh Sapp for 46-yards to the Utah 32-yard line.

West Virginia moved inside the 20 till a holding call derailed the drive. Senior kicker Jack Cassidy looked to put the Mountaineers on the board, but the 37-yard attempt sailed wide right as Utah held on to its 10-point lead.

Dampier continued his dominance, guiding the offense down the field with ease, hitting senior receiver Larry Simmons for 42 yards and capped a five-play 80-yard drive with a 12-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Braden Pegan to open the second quarter.

Utah senior punt returner Creed Whittemore corralled a 54-yard punt from redshirt senior punter Bryan Hansen and raced 92-yards for the touchdown and a 24-0 Utah lead.

West Virginia threatened to get on the board after returning to Utah territory, but the drive, again, stalled and Cassidy missed his second field goal of the night.

Three plays later, Damper found senior receiver Kyri Shoels wide open for a 45-yard touchdown pass and a 31-0 lead.

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Utah scored on its fifth consecutive possession after Damper led the offense on an 11-play 84-yard touchdown drive with sophomore running back Daniel Bray running 14 yards into the endzone for a 38-0 advantage.

West Virginia constructed its first scoring drive of the game in the final minutes of the first half. The Mountaineers were facing a third and 14 when Elijah Davis was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct to keep the drive alive.

Then, a defensive pass interference penalty moved the ball another 15 yards, crossing midfield to the Utah 45-yard line.

Fox connected with redshirt junior receiver Prince Strachan for 19 and 8 yards to the two-yard line before Fox sliced his way into the endzone to finish a 10-play 75-yard scoring drive.

On the first play from scrimmage in the second half, Dampier tosses a deep ball over the middle to Pegan for a 75-yard touchdown and a 45-7 lead.

Nov 27, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) runs the ball against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the first half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dampier ended his night after tossing his fifth touchdown pass of the game, and eight-yard toss to Simmons for a 52-7 lead. He threw for 393 yards on 17-21 passing.

West Virginia found he endzone for the second time of the game. Following 12 yards on the ground from Utah transfer running back NaQuari Rogers, the Mountaineers were facing a third and 10 before Fox kept the drive alive with a 12-yard scramble.

West Virginia methodically moved the ball near midfield, setting up a 17-yard pass to redshirt freshman Taron Franceis. Then, on third and six a slant to Armoni Bomar-Weaver went for a 33-yard touchdown reception.

West Virginia returned to the endzone after Fox connected with redshirt senior receiver DJ Epps on a hit down the seam, broke one tackle and darted through the secondary for a 40-yard touchdown reception.

Following an interception by junior linebacker Ashton Woods near midfield, the Mountaineers constructed one more scoring drive before the final horn – a three play 58-yard touchdown drive, highlighted by a 40-yard touchdown run by junior running back Martavious Boswell to set the final score of 52-28.