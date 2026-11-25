One more to go for the West Virginia Mountaineers, that is, assuming they don't pull off the unthinkable and beat Utah to reach bowl eligibility.

So, can they do it? Will they do it? Our picks for Friday night's clash in Salt Lake City.

Schuyler Callihan: Utah 41, West Virginia 17

This is a tough one for the Mountaineers to walk into. The Utes not only have a chance to finish off a perfect regular season, but also remain in a great position to receive a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. And oh, by the way, QB Devon Dampier is in the Heisman Trophy conversation, so they will look to take advantage of this weak West Virginia defense and allow him to put up some big numbers to build his case.

With Mike Hawkins Jr., you always have a chance, as we saw in the games against Texas Tech and Houston. The problem? WVU probably won't have him in uniform for this one, meaning Scotty Fox Jr. is in line to get the start. Fox had some good moments last year as a true freshman, but had trouble staring down receivers, and that's continued this year, even in his limited playing time. Utah plays a lot of man coverage, and understandably so when you have two strong pass rushers like Ethan Day and Lance Holtzclaw.

If WVU doesn't establish the ground game, it's going to be a really long night for the offense. And while I do trust Cam Cook to have some success, he is going to be in a difficult position because Utah is going to key in on him, not showing any respect for Fox's ability to run.

I'd be shocked if Utah doesn't grab firm control of this one from the jump.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Christopher Hall: Utah 44, West Virginia 16

Utah returns home following back-to-back home games, highlighted by a thrilling road win at Arizona.

The Utes are gearing up for the Big 12 Championship next week. So, I don’t believe this to be a trap game and West Virginia would have to a threat to beat Utah, which they are clearly not, and the score indicated as such last season when Utah thumped WVU 48-14.

West Virginia’s offense has improved since last season, but the defense took a step back, which raises the question, could WVU not afford high end defensive talent last year? It appears not.

Yes, the Mountaineers’ overall record is a win better, but the difference is the G5 opponent was at home this season instead of on the road, and they had to hold off a potential comeback from Coastal Carolina to do so.

There is a key difference, West Virginia has far more underclassmen from a season ago, and despite the bad performances, this group can improve. In addition to, possibly, saving money after loading up on freshman a last year. So, we’ll find out where this program is in the coming weeks. Can they add talent in key positions for next season? Can they retain a core group to build around? Only time will tell.

Oh, and the game, Utah may rest its starters in the fourth quarter therefore the score may not be as lopsided as it has been in the past, then again, depending on availability, it could be worse. Utah 44, WVU 16.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the West Virginia Mountaineers