West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State Kickoff and Television Revealed
The Mountaineers road contest against the Cowboys start time and television has been announced
On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced the matchup between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater (OK) will kickoff at 4:00 p.m. EST and will broadcast on ESPN2.
The Mountaineers are 5-10 against the Cowboys and 3-4 in Stillwater.
West Virginia is coming off a 32-28 thrilling comeback win over the Kansas Jayhawks while Oklahoma State drops its Big 12 opener at home to the Utah Utes 22-19.
The Mountaineers are on a bye week whereas the 20th ranked Cowboys are on the road at No. 23 Kansas State for week five.
