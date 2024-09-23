Mountaineers Now

Bradley Named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

West Virginia University SPUR Tyrin Bradley claims Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

West Virginia University SPUR Tyrin Bradley (8) celebrates after intercepting a pass against Kansas in the first quarter.
On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced West Virginia University SPUR Tyrin Bradley as the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.

Bradley finished with seven tackles, three solo tackles, and the game-sealing strip sack and fumble recovery in a Big 12 opening win against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Bradley created his first highlight of the afternoon in the first quarter. With West Virginia leading 7-0 and Kansas driving in WVU territory, Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Danieles dropped back to pass and was looking toward receiver Lawrence Arnold, but Bradley reached up and snagged the pass and returned it near midfield.

Bradley made the play of the day on the Jayhawks potential game-winning drive. The Mountaineers took a 32-28 lead with 26 remaining. Kansas, starting at its own 25-yard line, moved to the WVU 39-yard line. Then, Bradley knocked the ball out of the hands of Daniels and recovered the fumble with eight seconds remaining for the bounce back win.

Bradley is fourth on the team with 18 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack and an interception on the season.

