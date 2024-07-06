What a Realistic, Disappointing, & Dream 2024 Season Looks Like for WVU
West Virginia was picked to finish seventh in the Big 12 preseason poll and according to most sportsbooks, the win total is bouncing around between six and seven wins. Expectations on the outside aren't all that high, to say the least.
So, what are realistic expectations for the Mountaineers in 2024? What would a disappointing season look like? And how about a dream season? We break it all down below.
1. Realistic
Record: 8-4 or 9-3.
We're thinking realistic with a hint of optimism. It's no secret that West Virginia's 2024 schedule is more challenging than what they faced in 2023. That said, reaching eight or nine wins should be attainable for this group which might be the deepest roster Neal Brown has had since taking the job in 2019.
2. Disappointing
Record: 7-5 or worse.
When you have one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the country, a dynamic duo in the backfield, and a stout offensive line you have to win eight games at bare minimum. Anything less will have West Virginia fans wondering if 2023 was an anomaly and questions will arise once again about Neal Brown.
3. Dream
Record: 10-2 or better.
Some would say 10-2 is realistic and I won't push back too much on that. However, the Mountaineers have not won 10 games since 2016 and to call that a realistic goal is a bit of a stretch, especially with this schedule. This would be be a dream year for WVU. Notching 10 wins most likely secures a spot in the Big 12 championship and perhaps a spot in the College Football Playoff. Achieving two big goals like that for the first time in program history is the definition of a dream year.
