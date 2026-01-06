WVU Scoops Up Transfer Pledge from Troy Wide Receiver DJ Epps

Tuesday afternoon, the West Virginia Mountaineers picked up their seventh commitment out of the transfer portal, landing former Troy wide receiver DJ Epps (6'1", 185 lbs).

Epps caught 47 passes this past season for the Trojans for 512 yards and five touchdowns. Early in the year, he put on a clinic against Texas State, hauling in 10 passes for 148 yards and two scores, helping Troy to a 48-41 overtime victory. In the penultimate game of the regular season, he pulled in eight passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-19 win over Georgia State.

He becomes the second wide receiver to pick WVU out of the portal, joining former USC Trojan Prince Strachan.

Epps primarily played the Z position at Troy, but can also slide inside to the slot, where he logged 134 snaps in 2025.

West Virginia's wide receiver room at the moment looks like it will lean heavily on newcomers from the portal and JUCO level, with Jaden Bray being the only returning piece who has experience and production. Then again, he's been banged up each of the last two years and still needs a medical waiver to return in 2026.

West Virginia's current wide receiver room consists of Jaden Bray*, Prince Strachan, DJ Epps, Keon Hutchins, Kedrick Triplett, Cyrus Traugh, Armoni Weaver, Landon Drumm, Malachi Thompson, Greg Wilfred, Robert Oliver, Charlie Hanafin, and Camden Pitchford.

Epps will have one year of eligibility remaining.

West Virginia's 2026 Transfer Portal Class

QB Michael Hawkins Jr., WR DJ Epps, WR Prince Strachan, DL Will LeBlanc, LB Isaiah Patterson, CB Geimere Latimer, CB Maliek Hawkins.

To keep track of all the movement, be sure to visit the West Virginia Football Transfer Tracker. There, we will have a full list of players who are leaving WVU for the portal, which players have been offered by WVU, who have scheduled a visit, and a mini breakdown for those who end up choosing the Mountaineers.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Final Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Cincinnati

Kerr Kriisa and Sencire Harris Are Back in Morgantown… on the Other Bench

Spread, Over/Under, & Predictions for West Virginia vs. Cincinnati

Analytics Lean Heavily Toward West Virginia in Big 12 Home Opener vs. Cincinnati

How to watch West Virginia vs. Cincinnati: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds