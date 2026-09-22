What Eric Morris Had to Say About Facing WVU & Mike Hawkins Jr. in 'Hostile Environment'

We've got a big one in Morgantown on Saturday night between the West Virginia Mountaineers and Oklahoma State Cowboys. The winner will not only begin Big 12 play feeling good, but will likely enter the AP Top 25 next week.

Oklahoma State first-year head coach Eric Morris had a lot to say about the Mountaineers in his weekly press conference and knows that going to Morgantown, especially at night, is going to be a major challenge.

Here is everything he had to say about WVU.

Initial thoughts on West Virginia

“True test this week. Going on the road, and this team is as well-coached as anybody that we face this year. Ton of respect for Rich Rod and what he’s been able to do. I think he’s almost up to 200 wins as a head coach, so he’s been doing it a long time, and his teams always seem to give people fits. I think he’s super creative. They’re a little bit different than anybody we play in that they really want to run the quarterback. (Mike) Hawkins is really dynamic back there with his feet, and they’ve been super explosive in the pass game. Once you start bringing those safeties down and adding an extra hat, it opens up some seams, and he’s been phenomenal.”

Challenges WVU's defense presents

“They force a ton of issues. They like to wreak havoc. They come from everywhere. We’re going to have to do a really nice job at identifying fronts and be able to communicate at a high level in a hostile environment. What a great opportunity for our team to go on the road… so many things you dream about — national TV, football weather, under the lights, undefeated team, first Big 12 game.”

The key to limiting Mike Hawkins Jr. in the running game

“Get him on the ground and tackle him. It’s easier said than done, right? That’s something we haven’t faced this year is that extra blocker in run schemes. We’re going to have to do a nice job in communication, and whenever we do get a chance to get him on the ground…like missed tackles will kill you when you’re fitting this run game up. It’s not just Hawkins. (Cam) Cook is a really dynamic back that will punish you as well.”

WVU's turnaround from last year

“They look so much better as a team from year one to year two. I think they did a nice job in the portal, going out and getting some of their needs, and they have some returners back in year two of the system, so you can definitely see the growth.”

Hawkins being more than just a runner

“I watched Hawkins in high school, and he can do whatever. Like, he’s really talented. I’ve watched him throw the football, and some of these guys that are great athletes and great runners, they might have a fault and not be able to throw the football down the field, whereas he can. I think he’s a true dual-threat quarterback.”