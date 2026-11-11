What Lance Leipold Said About Mike Hawkins Jr. and WVU's Potent Offense

The Kansas Jayhawks come into this weekend's game against West Virginia desperate for a win, having dropped to 3-6 after last week's gut-wrenching loss to UCF, where they gave up a game-tying touchdown as the clock hit triple zeroes and then lost on the PAT.

The Jayhawks did a really nice job of slowing down the Knights' run game, limiting them to just 2.9 yards per carry on 37 attempts, but gave up 251 through the air. KU actually outscored UCF 18-7 in the fourth quarter, yet still lost the game.

So the two teams squaring off in Morgantown on Saturday evening are each coming off heartbreaking losses — one is going to bounce back, the other is going to experience a continuation of last week's misery.

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold talked about the challenge his team has this week in preparing for one of the most dynamic offenses in all of college football.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

“They’re dangerous offensively now. They’re explosive in so many different areas. I think his quarterback’s playing outstanding. He might lead the country in rushing touchdowns. He operates Coach Rodriguez’s offense; he’s got his system going now. A year ago, you could see it was kind of starting to put it together like Scott Frost and what he wants to do. He’s got the weapons now to implement what he wants to do, and they’re dangerous. They got in a shootout down at (Texas) Tech last week, and it’s going to be challenging. They don’t turn the ball over. They haven’t beaten themselves that way. They’ve got speed and explosiveness in the backfield. (Cam) Cook’s an excellent player. They’ve got the weapons on the outside when they are throwing the ball. It’s a difficult offense to stop, and it’s going to be a big challenge for our defense.”

This is really only the second time the Jayhawks will have faced an explosive and efficient offense this season, with the other being Utah — a game in which they gave up 545 yards of total offense and 41 points. Mike Hawkins Jr. and Cam Cook should be able to put up big numbers once again this week and give the Mountaineers a shot at getting back in the win column.

The Mountaineers and Jayhawks are scheduled to kick the ball off at 5:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the West Virginia Mountaineers